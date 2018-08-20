Eagle buys site for dog park, baseball fields. Here’s where, and when they may open

The city of Eagle has bought almost 35 acres southwest of the corner of Floating Feather and Meridian roads from the Roman Catholic Diocese of Boise for a dog park and baseball fields.
The $2.5 million purchase was the culmination of a year-and-a-half of preparation, Mayor Stan Ridgeway said Monday. That’s how long the city was looking for a piece of ground where it could build the dog park and several baseball fields. It especially wanted a site west of Meridian Road, where Eagle has no parks.
About a month ago, after analyzing available properties, Eagle made offers on three locations, maximizing the city’s chances of finding a good deal, Ridgeway said. The owners of two lots wanted more money than Eagle wanted to spend or didn’t respond quickly enough, Ridgeway said. The diocese, which owned the third, was willing to deal.
The city reached a deal with the diocese on a set of parcels east of Eagle High School and south of Floating Feather on the north and south sides of an irrigation ditch.
Plans call for the dog park, parking area and bathrooms on the north side of the ditch, Ridgeway said. A few baseball fields and a children’s playground would be built on the south side, due east of Eagle High’s baseball and softball fields.
Ridgeway said he does not know how much it will cost to develop the park. City engineers will start putting those numbers together soon, he said.
About $2 million for the land purchase came from impact fees Eagle has collected from developers for the past decade or more, Ridgeway said. The rest was unspent money from prior years’ budgets.
Eagle will try to install roads, sewer lines and other infrastructure by spring 2019, Ridgeway said. He hopes to finish the park in 2020.
“We’ve got the land and we have a vast need for sports fields, so the sooner the better,” he said.
