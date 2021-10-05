Interstate 84 eastbound lanes reopened after excavator crashed into overpass in Nampa

The far right lane of Interstate 84 eastbound near Robinson Road in Nampa was closed Tuesday afternoon after a large excavator hit the overpass, Idaho State Police tweeted Tuesday.

All lanes were reopened by 2:04 p.m., according to an ISP tweet.

The first tweet from ISP came at 1:36 p.m. In a follow-up tweet, ISP reported that the Idaho Transportation Department was also on the scene.

The right lane was blocked so that debris could be cleaned up and to protect motorists, ISP said.

This story was originally published October 5, 2021 2:21 PM.