Crews battle Idaho brush, grass fire that has burned several acres near Lake Lowell

The Nampa Fire Department responded to a brush fire near Lake Lowell on Wednesday.

Crews from the Nampa and Deer Flat Refuge fire departments, as well as from the Bureau of Land Management in Boise, are battling a brush and grass fire near Nampa’s Lake Lowell.

The fire was first reported just before 6 p.m. and was burning near Roosevelt Avenue and Upper Embankment Road, just north of the lake and the Deer Flat National Wildlife Refuge, according to the Nampa Police Department.

BLM fire information officer Jared Jablonski said the fire was at 5-7 acres Wednesday night and was “wind-driven in heavy fuels,” a reference to the dry brush and grass adjacent to the lake.

Nampa Fire responded with one engine and one brush truck, Deer Flat responded with an engine and a water tender, and the BLM was there with a super heavy engine, a superintendent and one fire investigator, Jablonski said.

It’s not known how the fire started, and Jablonski said it was unknown whether any structures were threatened.