Young Idaho girl dies after being hit by vehicle at Caldwell car wash

A 2-year-old girl died on Wednesday evening after being being run over by a vehicle at a Caldwell car wash, according to a news release.

The Caldwell Police Department said in the release that the child ran in front of a family member’s vehicle while it was moving at around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday. The child was taken to St. Luke’s Boise Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

A family had been washing two vehicles at Like-Nu Carwash, in the 2800 block of East Cleveland Boulevard, when the 2 year-old ran out in front of one of the cars, according to Caldwell Police Lt. Damon Rice. Police investigated and determined that it was a tragic accident, according to the release.