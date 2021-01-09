82-year-old Nampa man killed by hit-and-run driver, police say

Stock photo Getty Images

An 82-year-old Nampa man died after an unknown driver hit him and fled the scene of the crash, according to a press release from the Nampa Police Department.

Police responded to the vehicle v. pedestrian crash at about 6:30 p.m. in the 400 block of 2nd Avenue North, where they found the man still in the roadway.

The man was transported to a Boise hospital, where he died from his injuries, according to the press release.

Police are seeking any information that could locate and identify the driver or the vehicle, including witnesses that may have seen the crash. Call police dispatch at 208-465-2257 with information.