21-year-old man and juvenile passenger die in Middleton car crash

Getty Images

Two people are dead after a car crash Friday afternoon near the intersection of Lansing Lane and Purple Sage Road in Middleton, according to the Idaho State Police.

A 2003 Toyota Camry driven by a 21-year-old man was traveling northbound at about 1:52 p.m. on Lansing Lane and came to a stop at the intersection of Purple Sage Road. The driver of the vehicle then proceeded northbound, failing to yield to eastbound traffic, according to an ISP press release.

The Camry was struck by a 2016 Dodge Ram pickup driven by a 68-year-old woman.

The 21-year-old driver died at scene. His passenger, a juvenile, was transported by air ambulance to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise, where he died. The driver of the Ram was not transported with injuries.

The individuals involved were not identified by police. The crash is under investigation by the ISP.

