Counting down from five, 15,000 visitors — or more — lining Indian Creek helped turn on one million LED lights up and down the creek in downtown Caldwell. The 12th annual Winter Wonderland Festival featured trains, Santa, ice skating, a camel and a fire-breathing dragon, along with carolers, bands and plenty of strolling to welcome the holiday season.

