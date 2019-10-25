Man dies in 3-vehicle crash outside of Middleton, 2 sent to hospital, ISP says

A 20-year-old Nampa man died in a three-vehicle crash on Thursday on Old Highway 30 outside of Middleton, according to Idaho State Police.

ISP said the crash that killed Ramon Aispuro Silva happened around 3:54 p.m. at the intersection of Galloway Road and Old Highway 30, north of Middleton.

Tesia L. Hyde, 32, of Burley, was westbound on Galloway Road in a 2016 Jeep Patriot while Aispuro Silva was northbound on Old Highway 30 in a 2006 Toyota Scion.

At the same time, Louis M. Higby, 67, of Payette, was southbound on Old Highway 30 in a 2018 Ram 350 pickup, pulling a 2011 Sooner trailer loaded with cattle.

Hyde failed to stop at the stop sign and entered the intersection, ISP said in news release, and Aispuro Silva struck the Jeep, sending the Jeep off the roadway.

ISP reported that Higby then collided with the Toyota in the intersection, sending both vehicles off the road.

At the time of the crash, Hyde was wearing a seatbelt. She was transported by ground ambulance to West Valley Medical Center in Caldwell.

Aispuro Silva was wearing a seatbelt but died of his injuries at the scene of the crash.

Higby was not wearing a seatbelt and his passenger, Jo Ann Higby, 58, of Payette, was wearing a seatbelt. She was transported by ground ambulance to St. Luke’s Nampa Medical Center.

The crash investigation is ongoing, according to ISP.