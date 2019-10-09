Canyon County
Rollover crash on I-84 in Nampa sends one to hospital, blocks traffic for hours
A rollover crash sent at least one person to the hospital and blocked the eastbound Interstate 84 on-ramp at Garrity Boulevard in Nampa for hours Tuesday night.
The crash occurred at about 8 p.m., and Nampa police said on Twitter that the road was back open just after 10 p.m.
KTVB-Channel 7 reported that an Idaho State Police trooper said that the driver of a pickup was speeding, lost control and went off the road. One person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, he said.
