Rollover crash on I-84 in Nampa sends one to hospital, blocks traffic for hours

A rollover crash sent at least one person to the hospital and blocked the eastbound Interstate 84 on-ramp at Garrity Boulevard in Nampa for hours Tuesday night.

The crash occurred at about 8 p.m., and Nampa police said on Twitter that the road was back open just after 10 p.m.

Outbound traffic blocked by crash from Garrity onto I-84 in Nampahttps://t.co/6WKFEB6tTN pic.twitter.com/gJwkL90hbS — CBS 2 News (@CBS2Boise) October 9, 2019

KTVB-Channel 7 reported that an Idaho State Police trooper said that the driver of a pickup was speeding, lost control and went off the road. One person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, he said.