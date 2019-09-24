4 female nurses file lawsuit against Canyon County, claiming male nurse is paid more

‘It is time to close the gap.’ Jennifer Siebel Newsom launches campaign for equal pay First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom launches a campaign to narrow the gender pay gap in California on the east steps of the state Capitol on Monday, April 1, 2019. She’s leading the Equal Pay California campaign alongside Time’s Up. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom launches a campaign to narrow the gender pay gap in California on the east steps of the state Capitol on Monday, April 1, 2019. She’s leading the Equal Pay California campaign alongside Time’s Up.

Four female nurses in Canyon County filed a federal lawsuit Monday against the county claiming their male colleague, who is also a nurse, gets paid more than they do because of his sex.

Tracy Johnson, Toni Kreiter, Rene Whitneck and Linda Ellis are the plaintiffs in the case. They allege Canyon County, its commissioners, its sheriff and VitalCore Health Strategies LLC violated the Equal Pay Act of 1963; and they allege discriminatory wages based on sex.

VitalCore Health Strategies is the company contracted to operate the medical unit at the county jail.

The plaintiffs are all licensed practical nurses at the Canyon County jail. The lawsuit claims the only other LPN employed at the jail is a male — and that he is not being paid more because of seniority.

Johnson has worked for Canyon County for about 15 years, Kreiter about three years, Whitneck about 15 years and Ellis about 20 years, according to the claim.

The complaint does not name the male LPN but says he has worked for the county for about six years.

The lawsuit claims the only difference between the women and the male nurse is their uniform. The female nurses wear medical scrubs, while the county allows the male nurse to wear tactical pants and a polo shirt, according to the complaint.

The female LPNs were making between $23.16 and $24.86 an hour, while the male LPN was making $31.24 an hour.

The Idaho Statesman was able to identify the male nurse, based on information in the lawsuit and in public records. He is listed in Canyon County salary data as a registered nurse — a certification that requires more education and training than an LPN, and often garners a higher wage. But a national licensing database shows him licensed in Idaho as an LPN, not an RN.

“At all relevant times ... (the women) were paid less than their male colleague for equal work, the performance of which required equal skill, effort, and responsibility, and which was performed under similar working conditions,” according to the lawsuit.

They allege the disparity in pay between the women and the man is “not the result of a seniority system, a merit system, a system which measures earnings by quantity or quality of production, nor any other factor other than sex.”

The Idaho Statesman reached out to Canyon County’s spokesman and the plaintiff’s attorney, Eric Swartz, and did not receive an immediate response from either party.

