Canyon County
Annual fundraiser set to honor first responders on 9/11 at RedHawk Public Golf Course
Nampa Fire Department Patriot Day ceremony
The Nampa Association of Realtors will hold a special presentation on Wednesday in commemoration of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, honoring first responders and fundraising for local agencies.
The 8:45 a.m. ceremony will have representatives from the Canyon County Sheriff’s Office, Nampa Police and Nampa Fire at the RedHawk Public Golf Course. The celebration is part of the 34th annual Realtors Humanitarian Golf Tournament, according to a news release from the association.
The tournament will raise funds for the three local agencies.
Comments