Here are the candidates running for Nampa City Council in November’s election

In November, Nampa will welcome at least one new member to the City Council.

Earlier this year, Nampa Councilman Bruce Skaug announced he would not seek re-election. Meanwhile, current Councilman Darl Bruner faces no competition, but Councilwoman Sandi Levi will face two challengers.

The council next year will face decisions about how to manage the city’s rapid growth. This year, Nampa’s population surpassed 100,000, making it the third city in Idaho with more than 100,000 residents, after Boise and Meridian.

The city’s leaders will also be charged with steering the direction of growth downtown. Mayor Debbie Kling has tried to foster a family-friendly environment downtown, but some council members see new bars opening there as a threat to that goal.

The election will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 5. While candidates run for a specific seat, they are elected at-large.

Nampa Council members Rick Hogaboam, Randy Haverfield and Victor Rodriguez are up for re-election in 2021, alongside Kling.

City Council Seat 2

Darl Bruner

City Council Seat 4

Sandi Levi

Michael Gable

Jeff Cornilles

City Council Seat 6

Jacob Bower

Scott Glover