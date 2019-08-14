78-year-old Nampa pedestrian struck, killed by pickup truck driver, police say

Safety tips for pedestrians National Highway Traffic Safety Administration estimates 32 percent of all pedestrian fatalities occur between 8 pm and midnight. Here are a few simple tips to help keep yourself safe while walking near traffic. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK National Highway Traffic Safety Administration estimates 32 percent of all pedestrian fatalities occur between 8 pm and midnight. Here are a few simple tips to help keep yourself safe while walking near traffic.

Nampa Police say a 78-year-old woman was struck and killed Tuesday morning after a pickup truck driver hit her near the intersection of Birch Lane and Kensington Drive.

The 7:23 a.m. crash happened when a 78-year-old man driving a Chevrolet truck hit the pedestrian, according to a Nampa PD news release. Neither the driver nor the victim have been publicly identified. The pedestrian died at the scene of the crash.

The driver was cooperative with police, according to authorities, and alcohol and drugs are not believed to be a factor in the crash.

Nampa Police interviewed several witnesses Tuesday and the investigation is ongoing.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Idaho Statesman content across all your devices. SAVE NOW