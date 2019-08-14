Canyon County
78-year-old Nampa pedestrian struck, killed by pickup truck driver, police say
Nampa Police say a 78-year-old woman was struck and killed Tuesday morning after a pickup truck driver hit her near the intersection of Birch Lane and Kensington Drive.
The 7:23 a.m. crash happened when a 78-year-old man driving a Chevrolet truck hit the pedestrian, according to a Nampa PD news release. Neither the driver nor the victim have been publicly identified. The pedestrian died at the scene of the crash.
The driver was cooperative with police, according to authorities, and alcohol and drugs are not believed to be a factor in the crash.
Nampa Police interviewed several witnesses Tuesday and the investigation is ongoing.
