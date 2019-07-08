Nampa man killed when his pickup truck crashed into a tree near Donnelly

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

A Nampa man died Monday of injuries sustained in an early morning truck crash near Donnelly, according to a news release from the Ada County Coroner’s Office.

According to Idaho State Police, Homero Delosreyes Jr, 28, was driving southbound on West Mountain Road shortly before 6 a.m. when the crash occurred. Delosreyes’ 2003 GMC Sierra pickup truck went down an embankment and hit a tree, officials said. It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the vehicle to leave the road.

The man was transported to St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise, where he was pronounced dead at 11 a.m. The cause and manner of his death are still pending.

Police said Delosreyes was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.