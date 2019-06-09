Middleton police: Body found in irrigation ditch near middle school

What to do if you find a body If you come across a body, here's what you should do. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK If you come across a body, here's what you should do.

A body was found in an irrigation ditch in Middleton on Sunday morning, according to local police.

Cpl. Nathan Hilkey told the Statesman Sunday afternoon that the body was found across Main Street from Middleton Middle School, 511 W. Main St.

Police didn’t offer any additional details on an the individual’s gender or approximate age. According to Hilkey, Middleton Police Department and Idaho State Police are working together on the investigation.

This is a breaking news story. We’ll update this article as we learn more.