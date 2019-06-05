Canyon County sheriff’s deputies rescue Boise man who drove truck into Caldwell canal

How do victims get rescued after a car crash? The process of rescuing victims if they get trapped after a car crash can be difficult. This is how firefighters do it. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The process of rescuing victims if they get trapped after a car crash can be difficult. This is how firefighters do it.

The Canyon County Sheriff’s Office rescued a Boise man Tuesday night after he drove a truck into a canal.

The 68-year-old Boise man, whose identity has not yet been released, was sent to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office.

At around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday, deputies arrived at the scene of a single-vehicle crash in Caldwell near Karcher Road and Pecan Lane. Deputies saw the truck, a silver Ford, in the middle of the canal. Witnesses told authorities that the truck had gone off road and that its windows were up.

The front of the truck began to sink, and deputies were forced to break a window to pull the man out and rescue him.

The incident is still under investigation.

“I want to give credit to the two deputies for their quick thinking and fast action last night,” Sheriff Kieran Donahue said in a statement. “This was truly a selfless act that likely saved this man’s life. I couldn’t be more proud of the men and women who work for the Canyon County Sheriff’s Office.”