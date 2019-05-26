After contact with ‘unknown substance’ in Idaho field, workers suffer flu-like illness

Ambulance Photo by Getty Images This is a stock image downloaded from Getty Images. It is a Royalty Free image.

Several Idaho emergency agencies responded and nearly two dozen people were taken to a Canyon County hospital after agricultural workers reported a bizarre illness, according to a Sunday press release from the Caldwell Fire Department.

According to the release, 12 people came down with “flu-like symptoms” while working in a field near Wilder. Officials said the workers “were exposed to an unknown substance” prior to feeling ill. It wasn’t immediately clear when the incident occurred.

They were taken to West Valley Medical Center after Caldwell Fire decontaminated the first patient. The fire department then called for assistance from the Idaho State Office of Emergency Management and a regional hazmat team. In all, 22 people were decontaminated and examined at the hospital, though the press release did not clarify whether all 22 were workers.

Officials did not include the condition of the patients in the release. The Statesman has reached out for additional information.