Driver killed, passenger hospitalized in head-on collision in Canyon County

One person was killed, and another was hospitalized in a two-vehicle collision in rural Canyon County Monday afternoon, according to a press release from Idaho State Police.

Javier Animas Sobrevilla, 56, of Walla Walla, Washington, died at the scene. Deysi Thomsen, 45, of Boise, was transported by air ambulance to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise.

The crash was reported just before 3 p.m. on Market Road near Sand Hollow Road, northwest of Caldwell.

Police say Robert Murray, a 65-year-old from Council, was driving east on Market Road in a 2014 Dodge Ram truck. He crossed the center line and struck the 2001 Ford Expedition that Animas Sobrevilla was driving; Thomsen was a passenger in his vehicle.

Murray was booked into Canyon County jail on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter on Monday night. He will appear in court Tuesday.

All three were wearing their seatbelts. ISP is investigating the crash.