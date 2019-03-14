Nampa fire chief resigns after two years ‘to be close to my family’

Nampa Fire Chief Phil Roberts has resigned from his position, effective April 1, and Nampa Mayor Debbie Kling accepted the resignation on Thursday.
“I believe at this time, it is best for me to be close to my family,” Roberts said, according to a news release from the city. “With aging parents who need care and grandbabies that I want to hold close and love, I tender my resignation as Fire Chief of the Nampa City Fire Department.”
Roberts began working with the city of Nampa as fire marshal in 2015, and has served as fire chief since December 2016, when former Chief Karl Malott was forced to resign after a DUI arrest.
Kling will recommend that Nampa Fire Department Deputy Chief of Operations Kirk Carpenter assume the role as fire chief at the regular council meeting on Monday.
“Chief Roberts’ visionary leadership has been a tremendous asset to the city of Nampa,” Kling said in a news release. “We have appreciated his years of service to our community and wish him well.”
Under the leadership of Roberts, Carpenter has been mentored and is well capable of taking on this new responsibility, according to the city.
Carpenter has been working in the Nampa Fire Department for nearly 21 years.
“I am humbled and honored at the recommendation to be the next servant leader of the amazing men and women in the Nampa Fire Department, and appreciate the council’s consideration of the mayor’s recommendation,” Carpenter said through a news release Thursday.
