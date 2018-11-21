Looking to rent in Nampa? These apartments may be built near College of Western Idaho

Nampa’s Planning and Zoning Commission has approved a conditional-use permit that would allow developers to build a 102-unit apartment on Idaho Center Boulevard just south of Cherry Lane and across from the College of Western Idaho’s Nampa campus.
The Biltmore Co. Inc. is developing the apartment complex, which would include six buildings, including a clubhouse and fitness center on about 6 acres of land.
The applicant, Jeremy Amar, told the commission that the area needs apartments.
Mike Pena, a resident who lives nearby and a commercial real estate agent, agreed, saying the project is close to both CWI and Project Bronco, the officially unidentified building proposal that is believed to be an Amazon fulfillment center.
The Idaho Press first reported the approval last week.
