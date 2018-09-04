Crash kills 21-year-old man on Monday, east of Nampa, victim identified by ISP

Idaho State Police investigated Monday a two-vehicle fatality crash on Robinson Boulevard, east of Nampa, that ended in a 21-year-old man’s death.
The 6:51 p.m. crash occurred at Airport Road, when Nephi Dummar, 42, of Nampa, was driving south on Robinson in a 2016 GMC Sierra 3500 towing a camper trailer. Tristan Campbell, 21, of Nampa, was driving east on Airport Road in a 1992 GMC Sierra.
ISP reported that Campbell failed to stop at the stop sign, entered the intersection and struck Dummar’s vehicle.
Dummar, Campbell, and multiple passengers were transported via ground ambulance to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise.
Campbell’s passenger, Ethan Hayes, 21, of Nampa, succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash. The intersection was blocked for approximately four hours while crews worked to clear the scene.
Next of kin has been notified.
