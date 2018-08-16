Have you seen this truck? Police say its driver hit a teenage boy and fled the scene

Nampa Police are searching for the owner of a red Toyota Tacoma that officers say hit a teenager on Tuesday evening.
The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. at 12th Avenue Road and Colorado Avenue in Nampa when a teenage boy was hit by the pickup while walking in a crosswalk.
The teenager, who has not been identified, suffered only minor injuries, but the vehicle that hit him and its driver are wanted.
The vehicle is described as a 2001 to 2004 Toyota Tacoma pickup with Idaho 2C license plates. It’s a two-wheel drive truck with a camper shell. The pickup has a broken front passenger marker light from this crash.
Anyone who witnessed this incident or has more information is asked to send a message to Nampa PD on Facebook or call 208-465-2257, option 2, to leave a voicemail for the investigating officer.
