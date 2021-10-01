Interfaith applies for new permit at State Street location. Here’s what happens next

Marcus Carbajal in his wheelchair alongside the CATCH (Charitable Assistance to Community’s Homeless) office near Boise’s Interfaith Sanctuary. Interfaith has applied for a new shelter at State Street. For The Seattle Times

Interfaith Sanctuary will move forward with seeking a new homeless shelter at the former Salvation Army location at 4306 W. State St., a controversial location that has led to fiery discussion since it was first announced in January.

Interfaith Executive Director Jodi Peterson-Stigers said the shelter filed a new conditional-use permit application on Tuesday and is hoping to make its case before the Planning and Zoning Commission sometime in November.

This comes after the city of Boise’s Shelter Better Task Force released a report on Sept. 10 on how to better shelter those experiencing homelessness. While the task force’s recommendations strayed away from the final shelter, it did find that few options for a new shelter location existed beyond State Street.

“They weren’t really able to find other, better options,” Peterson-Stigers said.

The shelter has also overcome one of the first hurdles of the process, receiving the endorsement of Our Path Home.

Our Path Home — a partnership made up of various organizations addressing homelessness in Ada County — voted to approve the State Street project in a meeting of its executive committee on Monday. While not binding, Committee Chair Stephanie Day said the vote allows local experts on homelessness to vet future projects.

“The shelter situation we have going on right now is not tenable,” Day said by phone on Friday.

Our Path Home’s approval is a new process added by the Shelter Better Task Force.

The alley leading to the Interfaith Sanctuary in Boise, Idaho. Interfaith is seeking city approval for a new location at State Street. Otto Kitsinger The Seattle Times

Another reason for sticking with the location was the initial cost sunk into the State Street building, which Interfaith purchased for $2.4 million in April. Peterson-Stigers said Boise’s real estate boom this past year has put similar buildings financially out of reach.

The shelter has said it requires a new building, as its old River Street location is old and too small for its current operations.

Since it was first announced, the plan for a shelter at State Street has faced criticism from some local residents, particularly the Veterans Park Neighborhood Association. They argue it could lead to lower property values and worsen poverty in the area.

Katy Decker, the neighborhood association’s president, said she was “disappointed” by the shelter’s application at State Street and that she thought there were alternative locations that were unexplored. She also said Interfaith should have more public engagement with residents before submitting an application.

Peterson-Stigers said she expects plenty of opposition to Interfaith’s application, but that she’s confident in the strength of their application.

“We are hopeful, but certainly scared,” she said.

