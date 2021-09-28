Body found in Boise River, two weeks after a man was reported submerged

Police believe the recovered body is the same person who was reported missing on the river nearly two weeks ago.

Two weeks after a witness reported seeing a man dip underwater and not resurface, Boise authorities have found a body in the Boise River.

The Boise Fire Dive Team recovered a body near Veterans Memorial Parkway at around 5:50 p.m. Tuesday, according to a tweet from the Boise Police Department. The location is downriver about a mile from where the man was reported underwater on Sept. 15, in the 600 block of North Whitewater Park Boulevard.

At the time, first responders conducted “an extensive search” and found “no evidence that a drowning occurred,” according to Boise Police spokesperson Haley Williams.

Though the identity of the person has yet to be confirmed by the Ada County Coroner’s Office, Williams said in a text message to the Idaho Statesman on Tuesday night that police “suspect” it is the same person who was reported as going under and not resurfacing.

Further identification of the adult male body will be released by the coroner, according to police.

The Idaho Way newsletter A weekly roundup of opinions, commentary and your views from around the region. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

This story was originally published September 28, 2021 8:56 PM.