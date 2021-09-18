Earthquake shakes Boise on Saturday night. Here’s how it compares to our recent quakes

This is a breaking news story. Check back to idahostatesman.com for updates.

A 4.0-magnitude earthquake shook the Boise area on Saturday night — nearly simultaneous with the end of the Boise State football team’s loss to Oklahoma State at Albertsons Stadium.

A 6.5-magnitude earthquake struck Idaho on March 31, 2020. The state has been shaking off and on ever since, with several that have been felt in the Boise area. The one Saturday was among the strongest shakes in the East Boise area since the the day of the original quake.

Saturday’s quake was the strongest centered near Stanley since November, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. There have been dozens of smaller ones since then.

The last one larger than this was a 4.1 on Nov. 25.

Saturday’s quake was located 19 kilometers northwest of Stanley. That’s the same general area that has been producing earthquakes for nearly 18 months now.

The earthquake magnitude was originally set at 3.9 but was increased to 4.0 shortly after.

