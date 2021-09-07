Boise City Canal turns off water 6 weeks early — earliest cutoff in 155-year history

The Boise City Canal Company will shut down its canal in Boise six weeks early due to low water in the Boise River. This map shows the boundaries, starting in Southeast Boise and stretching to the city’s north. Supplied, Boise City Canal Company

If you get irrigation water from the Boise City Canal, listen up.

The canal was shutting down effective Tuesday because of low water in the Boise River, according to a news release from the Boise City Canal Company. The cutoff arrived roughly six weeks earlier than usual, as the canal company’s website lists its irrigation season as normally starting April 15 and ending Oct. 15.

The early closing affects roughly 1,200 stakeholders who use the canal for irrigation. Alan Winkle, board president for the canal company, said in an email to the Idaho Statesman that both Boise residents and some city parks use the canal’s water.

“We have tried to stretch our water allocation and conserve as much as possible, but when our priority date comes up, we are forced to close our headgate and cease water deliveries,” said Mike Harrison, canal manager, in a news release.

Winkle said in the release that closing the canal this early is unprecedented. The canal has one of the oldest water rights on the Boise River, dating to June 1866.

The Idaho Way newsletter A weekly roundup of opinions, commentary and your views from around the region. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“To my knowledge we have never experienced a shut-off this early before,” Winkle said in the release.

A headgate for Boise City Canal Company at the Warm Springs Golf Course.

Starting near the Warm Springs Golf Course below Goodwin Dam in Southeast Boise, the canal runs to the northwest through backyards of homes, according to the canal company’s website. The canal goes underground through downtown Boise before resurfacing near 19th and Ada streets. It then ends near Collister Drive and Hill Road, where it drains into the Farmers Union Canal.

The canal company is encouraging everyone who normally uses the canal to conserve water as much as possible and use alternative water resources responsibly.

This Boise canal is just the latest resource to close down early after Idaho’s particularly hot, dry summer.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER