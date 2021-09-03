Controversial health board pick Ryan Cole confirmed with single Elmore County vote

Ryan Cole, a Garden City pathologist whose bid for a public health position with Central District Health garnered controversy because of his false claims about the COVID-19 vaccine, was confirmed to the board by a single vote Friday.

Cole was chosen last month as the physician representative for the Central District Health board in a 2-1 vote by the Ada County Commission. Per Idaho code, Cole’s appointment needed to be ratified by commissioners in Boise, Elmore and Valley counties, the three other counties covered by Central District Health.

Boise County voted 3-0 in favor and Valley County 2-1 against, leaving Cole one vote short of confirmation going into Friday’s Elmore County meeting.

The Elmore commissioners voted Friday after interviewing Cole. Commissioner Al Hofer voted in favor of Cole. Commissioners Bud Corbus and Crystal Rodgers voted against his appointment.

Cole’s appointment drew criticism related to his comments at a July gathering where he called the COVID-19 vaccine “needle rape” and “the clot shot” and falsely alleged that the vaccine has been shown to damage cells. Cole also said during the talk that he believed masks were ineffective against COVID-19, and the Idaho Capital Sun reported Friday that Cole recently had COVID-19 and may have exposed others to the virus during his appointment meetings.

Cole’s appointment comes after longtime board physician Ted Epperly wasn’t retained by Ada County. Commissioners Rod Beck and Ryan Davidson preferred a different representative and they both voted in favor of Cole.

In a news release on Friday, the Idaho Medical Association expressed “serious reservations” about Cole’s appointment.

“IMA is deeply disappointed that the appointment process favored politics over public health. Dr. Cole has publicly made numerous unfounded and dangerous claims about the prevention and treatment of COVID-19 that do not align with the Idaho standard of care,” wrote the group, which said it represents Idaho physicians on the frontline of the pandemic.