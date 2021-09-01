5-year-old Idaho girl drowns Sunday at Boise motel pool. Here’s what we know

A 5-year-old girl died Sunday after a reported drowning at a Boise motel.

Around 10 a.m. Sunday, Boise police were dispatched after a reported drowning on West Elder Street, according to a statement provided by Haley Williams, a spokesperson for the department. The 5-year-old child was underwater for “several minutes” before she was found, Williams said.

In a Wednesday news release, the Ada County Coroner’s Office said the child was taken from a motel to St. Luke’s Regional Medical Center in Boise for treatment.

However, she was pronounced dead at the hospital just after 11 a.m. Sunday.

The coroner’s office identified the 5-year-old girl as Aurora Carver, a Boise resident. The child’s cause and manner of death were listed Wednesday as pending.

The Idaho Way newsletter A weekly roundup of opinions, commentary and your views from around the region. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The Boise Police Department sent detectives to investigate the scene of the drowning, but Williams said the situation “appears to be a tragic accident.”