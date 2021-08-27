“We lived, we survived”: Boise’s Indigenous population celebrates annual return

Boise kicked off the Return of the Boise Valley People Thursday evening, ushering in the annual celebration that marks the return of Indigenous Idahoans to land their ancestors were forcibly removed from decades ago.

Five tribes were represented at Friday’s celebration, which included speeches from Mayor Lauren McLean, tribal officials and representatives from the Idaho National Guard.

The annual celebration, which began in 2011, is to honor the return of Indigenous peoples of the region to their homeland, from which they were forcibly removed in the late 1800s.

Prayers were conducted and drum circles played traditional songs, all as the speakers stressed unity among communities ahead of a weekend dedicated to the history of the Treasure Valley’s Indigenous history.

McLean said she had been in conversations with tribal leaders and the Idaho National Guard about improving relations between the entities amid a traumatic history for my Indigenous people in the region.

The Idaho Way newsletter A weekly roundup of opinions, commentary and your views from around the region. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“Tonight’s celebration represents the commitment from the city of Boise to the valuing of the historical and contemporary importance of the tribes,” she said.

Lori Edmo, the editor of Sho-Ban News in Fort Hall, told the small crowd that the land continues to hold significance for Boise Valley tribes, especially Eagle Rock, which is a sacred site for some local tribes.

“We always come back to pray and have our ceremonies there, because a lot of our ancestors are buried throughout this valley,” Edmo said.

Brian Thomas, chairman of the Shoshone-Paiute Business Council, said he’s found himself thinking about the painful history of his people and other tribes in Idaho. He added, though,

“We lived, we survived,” Thomas said. “Back from 1879 till today, we are survivors.”

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

McLean announced a new proclamation officially declaring Aug. 26 as “Return of the Boise Valley People Day” in Boise.

Various events will take place throughout the weekend for the celebration. That includes one starting at 10 a.m. on Friday morning at Eagle Rock Park, which will include various booths highlighting cultural demonstrations and information.