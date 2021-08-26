Jury trials are on hold in Treasure Valley courthouses, a result of Idaho COVID surge

Security stands watch outside of the Ada County Courthouse after the building was closed in March. Those visiting the courthouse now must wear masks on certain floors, because of a spike in COVID cases. doswald@idahostatesman.com

Jury trials in some Southwest Idaho counties are on hold because of the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the area.

In an administrative order signed on Aug. 20, Fourth Judicial District Administrative Judge Steven Hippler ordered jury trials starting the week of Aug. 30 to be suspended in Ada, Elmore and Valley counties.

Hippler told the Statesman on Thursday that Ada County’s jury trials actually have been suspended since Aug. 16, when the county’s daily case average surpassed 25 per 100,000 residents.

The other counties then went past that seven-day moving average threshold for new coronavirus cases, prompting jury trials to be suspended. The case limit for suspending trials was established in an Idaho Supreme Court order in June.

The order also required courthouses to mandate that everyone entering had to wear a mask and maintain distancing. However, for the Ada County Courthouse, masks are not required on the third floor, which houses offices and meeting chambers for the Ada County Board of Commissioners.

Ada County has reported a seven-day moving average of 30.3 cases per 100,000 population, while Elmore has reported an average of 30.6 cases. Valley County’s rate was much higher — 52.7 per 100,000, according to Hippler’s order. Boise County, which is also within the judicial district, will not have trials suspended, as the county’s coronavirus case average was just 10.9 per 100,000.

The suspension of trials could be extended if the counties’ case rates do not decline.

Hippler said that jury trials restarted in March after nearly a year of coronavirus measures greatly reduced the number of trials taking place. The court was able to make progress on its case backlog, holding a handful of jury trials every week until early August. There were a handful of weeks where trials couldn’t go forward, according to Hippler.

“People’s safety is our highest priority,” the judge said.

Hippler said the decision on jury trials for the week of Sept. 6 will be decided Friday. The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare issues the seven-day moving average for each county every Thursday evening, and courts issue subsequent orders the following morning.

In the Third Judicial District — which consists of Adams, Canyon, Gem, Owyhee, Payette and Washington counties — three counties currently have jury trials suspended. In an order signed Aug. 6 by Administrative Judge George Southworth, jury trials in Canyon, Gem and Payette counties were put on hold starting Aug. 16, and that is still in place.