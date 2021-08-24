Boise could add 29 acres of Foothills open space. Here’s where it would be.

This map shows where the city of Boise hopes to add 29 acres of land donated by the Pursley family. City of Boise

The city of Boise is looking to acquire 29 acres of land in the Foothills to provide wildlife habitat and open space for recreation, officials announced Tuesday afternoon.

The acreage, located off of Pierce Park Lane in Northwest Boise, north of Hill Road, is owned by the Pursley family, according to a city news release. It sits between Seaman’s Gulch and Polecat Reserve, two city properties that offer wildlife habitat and recreation via the Ridge to Rivers trail system.

City officials said the 29-acre parcel will cost about $605,000 before due diligence expenses.

“This price is significantly lower than the overall value of the land because the Pursley family trust has agreed to donate a portion of the value of the property should Boise City Council members approve the acquisition,” according to the news release.

Funding for the purchase would come from a 2015 open space levy approved by Boise voters.

According to the news release, the parcel was purchased by the late Ken Pursley, co-founder of Boise law firm Givens Pursley, in 1991. Pursley reportedly envisioned the site as a spot for open space as well as homes.

Officials said it will take some time before trails can be developed on the land.

““This area is an integral part of the wildlife ecosystem in the northwest Boise Foothills, and this is an incredible opportunity to preserve it for generations to come,” said Boise Parks and Recreation director Doug Holloway. “Ridge to Rivers users of all kinds will benefit from this addition.”

The Boise City Council is expected to vote on the purchase during its Aug. 31 meeting.