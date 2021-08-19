Small fire in gym ceiling prompts Boise junior high to evacuate. Here’s what happened

A Boise junior high was evacuated Thursday morning after a small fire broke out in the school’s old gymnasium.

In an email sent around 1 p.m. and later shared with the Idaho Statesman, Hillside Junior High School Principal Randy Lance informed parents and guardians that a fire started at around 11:30 a.m. in the school’s old gym.

Lance wrote that the fire was detected in a light bulb fixture in the ceiling, prompting students to be evacuated from the school.

Members of the Boise Fire Department responded to a school in the 3500 block of Hill Road — which is where Hillside is located — according to BFD spokesperson Haley Williams. Firefighters found a burned-up bulb in the gym’s ceiling, and no other damage was found, Williams said. No injuries were reported.

Fire crews later deemed the building to be safe, and students returned to classrooms to continue with their regular schedules for the remainder of the day.

“I want to compliment our students and staff for their response in evacuating the building in an orderly and safe manner,” Lance wrote in the email.