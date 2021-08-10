Red Cross of Idaho sets up blood donor drives, calls for regional disaster volunteers

The American Red Cross of Idaho is in need of blood donations, as well as myriad types of disaster shelter volunteers, with summer emergencies on the rise. AP File

In a summer driven by emergencies, including numerous large-scale wildfires, across the West, the American Red Cross of Idaho is again seeking blood donations, as well as disaster volunteers.

Repeat emergency disasters around the country have the ability to dramatically affect the nation’s blood supply, leading to potential shortages. As a result, numerous blood donation opportunities have been set up starting next week in and around the Treasure Valley, lasting through the end of August.

In related response and preparation, the Red Cross also is looking for on-the-ground volunteers at group disaster shelters for a variety of roles to ensure that those in need of help receive it quickly. Last year, for example, the Red Cross of Idaho and Montana provided immediate assistance to 1,500 people after home fires and other emergencies, according to the nonprofit organization.

“This year’s wildfire season is already very active and dangerous because of the hot temperatures and dry conditions in our area,” Ted Koenig, Red Cross of Idaho and Montana’s regional disaster officer, said in a statement. “After several years of record-breaking wildfires, the Red Cross is already responding in dozens of communities, and it’s critical to have a trained, ready volunteer workforce to make sure we can provide relief at a moment’s notice.”

Health care professionals, including doctors, registered nurses and other medical personnel, are needed for daily observation and COVID-19 screenings at disaster shelters. That request is made as part of a similar push for volunteers who can help with tasks such as registration, food distribution, sheltering and information collection at the pop-up shelters.

The Idaho Way newsletter A weekly roundup of opinions, commentary and your views from around the region. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

In addition, the Red Cross invites individuals who can assist with area disasters, including residential fires, to offer 24-hour emergency response to contact the nonprofit to join a local disaster action team. Members help ensure that those affected by a sudden emergency have access to basic necessities such as food, shelter and clothing.

To volunteer, contact the regional Red Cross office at 406-493-8778, or by email at: idmt.recruiting@redcross.org.

Meanwhile, eligible blood donors in the region are encouraged to make an appointment by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS or visiting RedCrossBlood.org. To donate, most individuals 16 years of age or older need only to bring a driver’s license or blood donor card, or two other forms of identification for check-in.

People who have been inoculated with a COVID-19 vaccine are asked to provide the manufacturer of the vaccine to determine eligibility.

Upcoming donation days and locations:

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

ADA COUNTY

Boise

▪ Monday, Aug. 16, Noon-6 p.m.: McMillan Building, 11443 McMillan Rd.

▪ Monday, Aug. 16, 12:30-6:30 p.m.: Cathedral of the Rockies, 717 N. 11th St.

▪ Tuesday, Aug. 17, 1-7 p.m.: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 5900 Castle Dr.

▪ Thursday, Aug, 19, 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.: Five Mile Church of the Nazarene, 2701 S. Five Mile Rd.

▪ Thursday, Aug. 19, 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.: Banner Bank Building, 950 W. Bannock St.

▪ Thursday, Aug. 19, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Boise Towne Square Mall, 350 N. Milwaukee St.

▪ Friday, Aug. 20, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Boise Towne Square Mall, 350 N. Milwaukee St.

▪ Monday, Aug. 23, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.: Ada Community Library, Lake Hazel Branch, 10489 W. Lake Hazel Rd.

▪ Monday, Aug. 23, 11:15 a.m. to 5:15 p.m.: Boise Elks Lodge #310, 6608 W. Fairview Ave.

▪ Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2-7 p.m.: Five Mile Church of the Nazarene, 2701 S. Five Mile Rd.

▪ Wednesday, Aug. 25, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Five Mile Church of the Nazarene, 2701 S. Five Mile Rd.

▪ Wednesday, Aug. 25, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.: The Salvation Army, 9492 W. Emerald St.

▪ Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2-7 p.m.: Five Mile Church of the Nazarene, 2701 S. Five Mile Rd.

Eagle

▪ Monday, Aug. 30, 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.: Eagle United Methodist Church, 651 N. Eagle Rd.

Meridian

▪ Friday, Aug. 27, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Idaho College of Osteopathic Medicine, 1401 E. Central Dr.

▪ Monday, Aug. 30, 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1615 W. 2nd St.

▪ Tuesday, Aug. 31, 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.: Intermountain Pet Hospital, 800 W. Overland Rd.

BOISE COUNTY

Idaho City

▪ Friday, Aug. 20, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Idaho City Christian Center, 3853 State Highway 21

CANYON COUNTY

Caldwell

▪ Tuesday, Aug. 17, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Westminister Center, 406 S. 14th Ave.

▪ Thursday, Aug. 26, 1:30-7 p.m.: Deer Flat Church, 17703 Beet Rd.

▪ Tuesday, Aug. 31, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Crunch Fitness, 4623 Enterprise Wy.

Nampa

▪ Friday, Aug. 20, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.: First Christian Church, 619 12th Ave. S.

▪ Saturday, Aug. 21, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Fraternal Order of the Eagles, 118 11th Ave. N.

▪ Tuesday, Aug. 24, 1-7 p.m.: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 607 W. Locust Ln.

▪ Thursday, Aug. 26, Noon-5:30 p.m.: Nampa First Church of the Nazarene, 601 16th Ave. S.

▪ Thursday, Aug. 26, 12:30-6:30 p.m.: Greenhurst Building, 3904 E. Greenhurst Rd.

GEM COUNTY

Emmett

▪ Friday, Aug. 27, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Valor Hospital, 1202 E. Locust St.

PAYETTE COUNTY

Fruitland

▪ Friday, Aug. 27, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Farmers Mutual Telephone, 319 SW 3rd St.

Payette

▪ Tuesday, Aug. 17, Noon-5 p.m.: First Baptist Church, 15 N. 10th St.