Boise bus system Valley Regional Transit proposes both cuts, expansion to area routes

Valley Regional Transit, the bus operator in Ada and Canyon counties, is proposing cuts to three current routes and changes to two others ahead of a Garden City Council meeting this week.

The Treasure Valley’s public transportation agency will be on hand Wednesday night in council chambers as part of an open house to lay out its plan, which could see elimination of a route between Garden City and downtown Boise. A reduction in service is planned for the Warm Springs and Caldwell Express routes as well, according to an agency press release.

The overall plan, however, also calls for expanding service, with the addition of a Meridian route, and adding more service for the existing Fairview Avenue route between Boise Town Square mall and downtown.

VRT, which has operated for more than 20 years — with a budget of about $24 million annually for the past three years — will have staff take suggestions at the public open house from 4-5 p.m., followed by public comment during a presentation at the council meeting starting immediately after. Each will be held in the Garden City City Hall, located at 6015 N. Glenwood St.

The Valley Regional Transit Board of Directors, made up of dozens of elected and appointed regional officials, is scheduled to consider approval of the changes at its Aug. 2 meeting.