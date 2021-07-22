Want more paths in your neighborhood? Boise gives residents a chance to be heard

Cyclists love the smooth pathway through Marianne Williams Park in Boise. The city is allowing residents to say which pathway projects they would prefer. Idaho Statesman file

The city of Boise is seeking public comment as it works on expanding the city’s network of paths and trails connecting residents across the area.

The Pathways Master Plan, started in January, would identify which areas of Boise are in most need of new or upgraded trails before officials draf recommendations later this year.

Bre Bush, Mayor Lauren McLean’s transportation adviser, said many parts of the city don’t have as many paths as others, an equity issue planners hope to address. A map of completed path projects shows that most are located in Southwest and Southeast Boise, while areas like the Bench have much fewer.

“There are certainly some geographical disparities for where pathways are right now,” Bush said.

Having more paths to walk and bicycle on benefits residents, because it gives them more options to get around the city, reducing the congestion of vehicles on the road, Bush said.

It’s a need many residents have been highlighting for years. Karen Danley, a board member for the North West Neighborhood Association, said residents there often cite pathway improvements among their highest priorities.

“One of their requests is that we do have more pathways in the Northwest,” Danley said.

Now, Boiseans can communicate those desires directly to city staff members. A page on the city website shows a map of proposed trail projects, where people can choose five they think the city should focus on first.

Residents can respond to the survey until July 30. If you don’t have any trails in your neighborhood, the city especially wants to hear from you. That’s because most of the first 2,100 responses received came from the North End, Downtown and Southeast neighborhoods, areas that already have lots of trails. Essentially, those who live near trails have responded, while those not close to trails responded less often, Bush said.

The data also show that households of two people with no children were the most likely to respond and tended to be middle-aged. More than half the responses came from those with incomes greater than $100,000 a year.

Bush said the city is planning more face-to-face interactions in areas such as the Bench that are underrepresented in the survey to get a more diverse set of responses.

Once responses are compiled and a draft plan established, Bush said the next step will be to seek approval from the Planning and Zoning Commission, before eventually going before the City Council.