These Boise pools need millions in repairs, but their fate remains unknown

The 50th anniversary of Lowell Pool was celebrated in 2003. The front of the pool is designed in the art deco style. City officials say Lowell and South pools need millions of dollars in repairs to reopen.

Two Boise above-ground pools — among the oldest structures maintained by the city — have been found to be in poor condition, which could result in millions of dollars in needed repairs.

The city released a 2020 assessment of the 68-year-old South Pool at 1601 N. 28th St. and Lowell Pool at 921 Shoshone St. that found both to be in “overall poor condition,” including dilapidated interior buildings, cracking and aged asphalt, and outdated supplies for the pool.

Lowell Pool also underwent a separate Americans with Disabilities Act analysis, which requires equal access to facilities for those with disabilities, that found multiple violations around the pool’s area.

There are no plans to demolish either pool, but getting them up to code won’t be cheap. The assessment estimated repairs for each pool, which were opened in 1953, to cost around $2.4 million.

Boise Public Works Project Manager Shawn Wilson wrote in a July 6 memo that the estimate does not include structural changes, meaning repairs could cost even more if those changes are implemented.

The city will keep both pools closed from public use, according to a Wednesday news release. South and Lowell pools were not among city pools that reopened this summer after being closed in response to the coronavirus pandemic. The Natatorium & Hydrotube, Ivywild, Borah and Fairmont Pools are open.

Boise Parks and Recreation Director Doug Holloway said in the release that the city will lean on citizen responses when deciding the future of the pools.

“We plan to involve the community and engage residents in future planning for both pool sites, starting as early as this fall, before any decisions are made with regard to the results of the report and next steps,” Holloway said.

Details about the public process will be released later this year, the release said.