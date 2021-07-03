Boise & Garden City
Where to watch fireworks in Boise area, and beyond, on Fourth of July weekend
This year’s Fourth of July will not fizzle out. Fireworks are back! The skies will light up in these cities on July 4 (unless otherwise noted):
Boise
Fireworks at 10:15 p.m. at Ann Morrison Park, 1000 S. Americana Blvd. cityofboise.org/fourthofjuly.
Caldwell
Fireworks at dusk at Brother’s Park, 4099 S. Indiana Ave. For a complete schedule of events (July 3-4), go to cityofcaldwell.org/live/city-of-caldwell-events/4th-of-july.
Garden City
Fireworks at the Boise Hawks baseball vs. Ogden Raptors game (7:15 p.m.) at Memorial Stadium, 5600 N. Glenwood St. boisehawks.com.
Garden Valley
Fireworks at dusk. gvchamber.org/archives/1496.
Hailey
Fireworks at dusk during the Hailey Days of the Old West. For a complete schedule of events (July 2-5), go to visitsunvalley.com/event/hailey-days-of-the-old-west.
Idaho City
Fireworks at the football field at dusk. Details on Facebook.
McCall
Fireworks over Payette Lake at dusk. visitmccall.org/events/4th-of-july.
Melba
Fireworks at dusk during the Melba “Olde Tyme” 4th of July celebration taking place July 3. melba4thofjuly.com.
Meridian
Fireworks at 10:20 p.m. at Storey Park, 205 E. Franklin Road. meridiancityspecialevents.org/independence-day.
Middleton
Fireworks at Foote Park, N Middleton Road and Cornell Street, at dusk. middletonchamber.org/4th-of-july-events.
Star
Fireworks at Hunter’s Creek Sports Complex, 1500 N. Star Road, at 10:15 p.m. during the Hometown Celebration. For a complete schedule of events (July 3-4), go to staridaho.org/hometown.
Where do you plan to watch? Let us know in our reader survey. Or follow this link if you can’t see it below.
Comments