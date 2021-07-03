Where to watch fireworks in Boise area, and beyond, on Fourth of July weekend

This year’s Fourth of July will not fizzle out. Fireworks are back! The skies will light up in these cities on July 4 (unless otherwise noted):

Boise

Fireworks at 10:15 p.m. at Ann Morrison Park, 1000 S. Americana Blvd. cityofboise.org/fourthofjuly.

Caldwell

Fireworks at dusk at Brother’s Park, 4099 S. Indiana Ave. For a complete schedule of events (July 3-4), go to cityofcaldwell.org/live/city-of-caldwell-events/4th-of-july.

Garden City

Fireworks at the Boise Hawks baseball vs. Ogden Raptors game (7:15 p.m.) at Memorial Stadium, 5600 N. Glenwood St. boisehawks.com.

Garden Valley

Fireworks at dusk. gvchamber.org/archives/1496.

Hailey

Fireworks at dusk during the Hailey Days of the Old West. For a complete schedule of events (July 2-5), go to visitsunvalley.com/event/hailey-days-of-the-old-west.

Idaho City

Fireworks at the football field at dusk. Details on Facebook.

McCall

Fireworks over Payette Lake at dusk. visitmccall.org/events/4th-of-july.

Melba

Fireworks at dusk during the Melba “Olde Tyme” 4th of July celebration taking place July 3. melba4thofjuly.com.

Meridian

Fireworks at 10:20 p.m. at Storey Park, 205 E. Franklin Road. meridiancityspecialevents.org/independence-day.

Middleton

Fireworks at Foote Park, N Middleton Road and Cornell Street, at dusk. middletonchamber.org/4th-of-july-events.

Star

Fireworks at Hunter’s Creek Sports Complex, 1500 N. Star Road, at 10:15 p.m. during the Hometown Celebration. For a complete schedule of events (July 3-4), go to staridaho.org/hometown.

