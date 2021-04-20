Boise area’s growth continues. Here’s how many people your Idaho city gained last year

Did you move to Meridian last year?

You certainly were not the only one.

Idaho’s second-largest city gained more than 8,500 people last year, according to the newest population estimates from the Community Planning Association of Southwest Idaho (COMPASS).

Every city in Ada County grew, according to COMPASS data, although Meridian gained more people than any other. Star, which gained about 1,500 people, had the biggest percentage change: 13%, jumping from about 11,860 people to 13,400.

Those same COMPASS estimates show that in the past year, Ada County has grown about 3% — from about 503,000 people to 518,300. Canyon County saw an increase of about 3.65%, from 234,820 people to 243,380. COMPASS estimates that 761,680 now live in Ada and Canyon counties, an increase of about 76% from the 432,345 people who lived in the two counties in 2000.

Here are the newest population estimates:

Boise: 241,590

Meridian: 127,890

Eagle: 34,470

Star: 13,400

Kuna: 27,570

Garden City: 12,570

Caldwell: 63,760

Nampa: 110,980

Ada County: 518,300

Canyon County: 243,380

Estimates are updated in April each year using the most recent decennial census as a base, according to a news release from COMPASS. The 2020 census data has been delayed, though, so 2021 numbers are based on 2010 data combined with local building permits, current household sizes and recent city annexations.

“While the region as a whole has experienced rapid growth year over year, the estimates are calculated based on locations for new residential construction and changes in local vacancy rates,” Carl Miller, the principal planner and demographer for COMPASS, said in the release. “That way, we can tell what parts of the valley, and of each community, are growing fastest. Being able to track those changes on a local scale, as opposed to just broad regional growth, is important to addressing future needs.”