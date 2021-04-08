Boise & Garden City

Getting ready to commute again? In May, you can get where you’re going for free

Work, stores, downtown — wherever you’re going in May, Valley Regional Transit wants to help you get there. For free.

In observance of the Ada County Highway District’s “May in Motion,” ValleyRide is offering free bus rises on the 18 fixed bus routes in Boise, the VRT OnDemand Service in Nampa and Caldwell, and the four inter-county bus routes between Ada and Canyon counties.

“After a year of many people working from home, Valley Regional Transit wanted to incentivize people to reconsider their commutes with no-cost bus rides,” ValleyRide announced in a news release.

The agency offered free bus rides for several months in 2020 as part of its effort to limit contact between drivers and patrons but started collecting fares again in November.

The effort is also to remind people that public transit is safe. ValleyRide has many safety precautions in place, including sanitization procedures and a requirement that drivers and passengers alike wear masks.

VRT will stop selling 31-day day bus passes on April 19, the agency said in the news release, as at that point it would be more cost-effective for riders to instead by single-ride and day passes. Access paratransit service and other shared mobility services will still have fares.

For more information on the free bus rides, visit valleyregionaltransit.org or call the VRT help desk at 208-345-7433.

Related stories from Idaho Statesman
Profile Image of Hayley Harding
Hayley Harding
Hayley covers local government for the Idaho Statesman with a primary focus on Boise and Ada County. Her political reporting won first place in the 2019 Idaho Press Club awards. Previously, she worked for the Salisbury Daily Times, the Hartford Courant, the Denver Post and McClatchy’s D.C. bureau. Hayley graduated from Ohio University with degrees in journalism and political science.If you like seeing stories like this, please consider supporting our work with a digital subscription to the Idaho Statesman.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service