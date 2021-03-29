Wind gusts around Boise, Treasure Valley cause power outages, tip semitrailer

Thousands of people around Idaho were without power Monday morning after overnight gusts of wind caused problems throughout the Gem State.

From Boise to Nampa and to Emmett, Idaho Power reported outages still affecting hundreds of people as of 9 a.m. Power had been restored in some areas.

Some commuters had a difficult morning. A semitrailer overturned in westbound lanes of Interstate 84 near Gowen Field, according to Idaho State Police. The semitrailer blocked nearly the entire road, and as of 8:40 a.m., troopers were diverting traffic to a single lane on the right shoulder.

Another semitrailer was blown over in southern Idaho, according to ISP.

The National Weather Service in Boise reported overnight wind gusts of up to 70 miles per hour at the Twin Falls Airport, and gusts reaching 61 miles per hour at the Boise Airport.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.