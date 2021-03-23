Boise & Garden City

Idaho health officials confirm case of norovirus, track ties to Caldwell restaurant

Southwest District Health officials say they are investigating an outbreak of norovirus, a contagious illness that can cause severe stomach illness, that has a “strong link” to a Subway restaurant in Caldwell.

Nearly 25 people have reported “gastro-intestinal illness symptoms” to the health district since Friday, the district said in a news release. So far, investigators have confirmed one case of norovirus.

People who have gotten sick visited the Subway, located at 319 N. 10th Ave. in Caldwell, between March 16 and March 19.

“The Subway involved is working cooperatively with SWDH following suspected presence of norovirus and instituted mitigation measures to halt the spread of the virus,” according to the news release. “Following the inspection by SWDH, it was determined that the facility was following all guidance and recommendations.”

Symptoms typically appear between 24 and 48 hours after close exposure to the virus, although they can appear as soon as 12 hours later. Symptoms include nausea, frequent vomiting or diarrhea, abdominal cramps and a low-grade fever.

Most people get better within a day or two and have no long-term health effects. Those who have it may be contagious, though, for as much as two weeks.

Proper hand washing, especially after using the bathroom, changing diapers or handling food, can help cut down on the spread of the virus.

If you have symptoms, Southwest District Health encourages you to talk to your doctor and to stay home to cut down on potential spread. If you believe you may have been exposed, call 208-455-5442.

Related stories from Idaho Statesman
Profile Image of Hayley Harding
Hayley Harding
Hayley covers local government for the Idaho Statesman with a primary focus on Boise and Ada County. Her political reporting won first place in the 2019 Idaho Press Club awards. Previously, she worked for the Salisbury Daily Times, the Hartford Courant, the Denver Post and McClatchy’s D.C. bureau. Hayley graduated from Ohio University with degrees in journalism and political science.If you like seeing stories like this, please consider supporting our work with a digital subscription to the Idaho Statesman.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service