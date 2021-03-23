Idaho health officials confirm case of norovirus, track ties to Caldwell restaurant

Southwest District Health officials say they are investigating an outbreak of norovirus, a contagious illness that can cause severe stomach illness, that has a “strong link” to a Subway restaurant in Caldwell.

Nearly 25 people have reported “gastro-intestinal illness symptoms” to the health district since Friday, the district said in a news release. So far, investigators have confirmed one case of norovirus.

People who have gotten sick visited the Subway, located at 319 N. 10th Ave. in Caldwell, between March 16 and March 19.

“The Subway involved is working cooperatively with SWDH following suspected presence of norovirus and instituted mitigation measures to halt the spread of the virus,” according to the news release. “Following the inspection by SWDH, it was determined that the facility was following all guidance and recommendations.”

Symptoms typically appear between 24 and 48 hours after close exposure to the virus, although they can appear as soon as 12 hours later. Symptoms include nausea, frequent vomiting or diarrhea, abdominal cramps and a low-grade fever.

Most people get better within a day or two and have no long-term health effects. Those who have it may be contagious, though, for as much as two weeks.

Proper hand washing, especially after using the bathroom, changing diapers or handling food, can help cut down on the spread of the virus.

If you have symptoms, Southwest District Health encourages you to talk to your doctor and to stay home to cut down on potential spread. If you believe you may have been exposed, call 208-455-5442.