‘Close to perfect’: Dozens of Boise apartments, including some affordable, are moving ahead

State Street is closer to getting around 100 new apartments, many of them priced at affordable and workforce rates.

The Boise City Council approved a zoning change Tuesday night to allow Boise-based Cameron Investments to replace a gas station with a seven-story building.

The rezone, which changes the parcel from PC-D (pedestrian commercial with downtown design review overlay) to C-5DD/DA (central business district with downtown design review overlay and a development agreement), means land that previously was approved to hold about 15 units now has no residential density maximum.

The change helps clear the way for a development that will have space for businesses on the first two floors and dozens of apartments on the remaining floors. At least five percent of the apartments would remain priced for those who make between 80% and 100% of the area median income, or $59,850 for a family of four.

Located at the corner of 16th and State streets, the proposed development sits where Boise’s downtown meets the North End. City filings note that grocery stores, schools, medical offices, churches, banks, jobs and several other opportunities are all within a 10-minute walk of the property.

The majority of the people who testified loved what the location would offer residents. Patrick Spoutz, who often testifies in favor of developments that offer housing density, called it the “closest to perfect” that he had seen.

“All of the overlays kind of line up for this development,” he said. “It’s got a lot of units, it’s in a good spot next to transit, and it’s a wonderful thing. As somebody who lives in the North End, I welcome this to be a part of my neighborhood.”

One person noted that a development of that kind in the North End, often one of Boise’s most expensive neighborhoods, made the area more inclusive, while another said that if he lived there, he wouldn’t need a car.

Darby Webb, who said she lives near the project and who was the only one to testify against it Tuesday, said that she agreed Boise needs more affordable housing but argued that seven stories with 100 units on just over one-third of an acre was “out of proportion” with the area.

“In the surrounding several blocks, there are no units of this magnitude,” she said, adding she felt it would change the dynamic of the area.

The council overwhelmingly supported the project. Council Member TJ Thomson commended the developers for their “extremely impressive work.”

“While there is some opposition, and there normally is and that’s well-taken, I’m very impressed how many people support it directly surrounding it,” he said. “It certainly is much needed.”

The council unanimously approved the rezone. The development itself must go before the city’s Design Review Committee before moving forward.