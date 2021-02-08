No injuries reported after police say Boise home was set on fire Monday morning

Investigators with the Boise Police Department believe a house fire was intentionally set Monday morning.

At around 10:30 a.m., Idaho first responders — including Ada County Paramedics, and Boise police and fire crews — were sent to a home in the 600 block of S. Roosevelt Street after receiving reports of a fire in the home.

As crews arrived, they found that everyone in the home was able to get out safely, according to a news release from the city.

Firefighters found smoke coming from the back of the house, and crews were able to put out the blaze. The damage was limited to a single bedroom, according to the release. Three fire engines, a ladder truck and two medical units responded Monday morning.

A preliminary investigation led Boise police officers to believe the fire was intentionally set, and the person responsible was in crisis at that time. That person is receiving necessary services, the release said. Charges are pending but had not been filed as of Monday afternoon, according to police.

Roosevelt Street is open after it was briefly closed while police, fire and medical units responded to the area.