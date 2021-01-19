Idaho Women’s March set to take place virtually Saturday. Here’s what to expect

An elected official, a combat veteran and local activists will headline the state’s annual women’s march — the Idaho Womxn’s March, it is called — on Saturday afternoon.

The event will be strictly virtual this year, taking place at 3:30 p.m. Mountain time, and can be viewed via livestream on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube, according to event organizers.

Among those speaking will be new state Sen. Ali Rabe, D-Boise, who is the executive director for Jesse Tree, a Boise-based nonprofit organization aimed at preventing homelessness and evictions. Rabe is serving her first term in Idaho’s District 17, winning the seat that used to be held by Maryanne Jordan, who retired last year.

Additional speakers include Keri Steneck, a U.S. Army combat veteran and vice chair of the Idaho Veterans Wellness Center in Boise, and Kaya Evans, a senior at The College of Idaho and captain of the women’s soccer team at the Caldwell school.

Fatuma Mnongerwa, a refugee and first-generation college graduate, is also on the list of those set to give an address. Mnongerwa is also a coordinator for the New American Voters Campaign.

“I am fighting for myself, my family, my gender and my ancestors,” Mnongerwa said in a news release. “I am a young activist, ready to stand against injustice everywhere.”

Petra Hoffman, a 15-year-old Boise High School sophomore who is a part of groups such as Babe Vote and Climate Justice League, will emcee the event.

“I am working to get Boise schools to commit to clean energy and on building a team of passionate youth,” Hoffman said in the release. “I want to empower Idaho youth to lead the way.”

Women’s Marches began nationwide in January 2017, just after the inauguration of Donald Trump as president, and have continued each January. The first march in Boise drew thousands, and last year’s event marked the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote.