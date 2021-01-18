Boise March for Life set for Saturday, Jan. 23, with in-person rally at Capitol

Last year, the pandemic turned the world upside down, and it’s still going on. Adapting to the “new normal” has been challenging.

As the coronavirus vaccine continues to roll out, there is hope that annual events will return to an in-person format when possible.

On Saturday, Jan. 23, those supporting Right to Life of Idaho will come together at the Boise March for Life to oppose abortion rights and protest the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision.

The 48th annual march will leave the Gene Harris Bandshell at Julia Davis Park, 150 N. Capitol Blvd., at 1 p.m. and will head to the Idaho Capitol steps, 700 W. Jefferson St. in downtown Boise, for the rally.

The demonstration will feature “live music and testimonies of hope and courage,” according to a press release.

All participants are being asked to follow coronavirus safety protocols, wear face coverings and practice social distancing.

Boise March for Life takes place each January around the anniversary of “Roe v. Wade to commemorate the over 50 million unborn children that have been lost since the infamous Supreme Court ruling,” according to the Right to Life of Idaho website. The ruling came on Jan. 22, 1973.

For more information, go to rtli.org/march-for-life or visit the event’s Facebook.