Amazon is building a new warehouse in southeast Boise. Here’s what we know

Amazon is preparing to build a new sorting building in far southeast Boise.

The Boise City Council on Tuesday approved an agreement between the city, The Boyer Co., and an LLC named “Amazon.com Services” to allow Amazon to build a “sortation facility” at 2155 Freight St. The city owns the land, although the Utah-based Boyer Co. manages it and leases it for development.

Neither the city nor Amazon would confirm that the warehouse is for Amazon, but Amazon.com Services is registered with the Idaho Secretary of State’s office as a company with a principal address at 410 Terry Ave. in Seattle — Amazon’s corporate address. And Michael Deal, whose LinkedIn profile indicates he is the vice president and associate general counsel of Amazon.com, is listed as the LLC’s manager.

The building would be part of the Boise Gateway Industrial Park. City filings show a 260,427-square-foot warehouse, nearly 17,000 square feet of office space, loading docks, space for trailer storage, and more than 300 parking spaces.

At a sortation building, employees gather packages to be boxed and shipped to customers. It’s not clear how many people would work there.

The new building is the latest in a series the company, the world’s largest online retailer, is opening in the Treasure Valley. The company opened a warehouse in Nampa earlier this year that it said would employ 2,000 people.

The company also has delivery stations, where larger trucks drop off packages for the final delivery to customers, near the Boise Airport (a little over three miles away from the new building) and in Nampa. The company is building a third delivery station at Franklin and Ten Mile roads in Meridian.

Across the country, Amazon has been on what The New York Times called “an extraordinary hiring binge this year.” The Times reported the company hired an average of 1,400 new workers each day, excluding seasonal employees and delivery drivers. The company is estimated to take on as many 100,000 temporary workers for the holiday seasons. Delivery drivers are not Amazon employees but are contractors.

The new Boise building would be designed by Houston-based Ware Malcomb, which has designed Amazon buildings around the country.

The project went before Boise’s Design Review Committee, which voted unanimously on Dec. 9 to approve it.

