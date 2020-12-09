Drinks were served despite zoning problems. Now, beer may return to this Boise backyard

A controversial business in Boise’s North End may soon get approval to operate right out of its own backyard.

Owners Jennifer Bury and Gavin O’Neal say Franklin House, which they describe as a bed-and-breakfast with a backyard beer garden, is unique to Boise. Styled after European inns, which more commonly have private rooms for overnight guests as well as publicly accessible spaces to buy drinks and gather, the Franklin House has become a space for its fans to gather for a casual beer or to catch a game.

The only problem? Where it sits, at 1502 W. Franklin St. in Boise, is comfortably within the residential part of the North End neighborhood. The lot is zoned for a residential use, not for a place for drinks and food trucks, as it often was before the city’s Office of Code Compliance told the business it could no longer operate that way in July.

That’s what brought the business before the Boise City Council on Tuesday. Bury and O’Neal had applied for a rezone to R-3HD/CD, which is multi-family residential zoning with historic district and conservation overlay, as well as some special exceptions that would allow the business, now operating only as a bed-and-breakfast, to expand its services back to where they once were. The business would have to be classified as a tavern under city code, which owners say is a mischaracterization but the best possible description based on what exists in the code.

The owners had agreed to limit gathering sizes and use special lights and speakers to try to minimize the effect the beer garden would have on neighbors. They also said they would happy to do yearly check-ins with neighbors, like that required when the TRICA permits were approved earlier this year, to ensure everyone was as happy as possible with the setup.

Even then, the Planning and Zoning Commission, which makes recommendations to the City Council that the council has the final word on, unanimously recommended denial of the rezone after hours of testimony in October. The commission decided that the rezone could fundamentally change the neighborhood both now and in the future.

Neighbors were split on their feelings about the project when testifying both then and on Tuesday night, as some neighbors, including those recently involved with the controversial North End Neighborhood Association election that saw much of the association’s board replaced, were strictly against the project and what it would mean for the neighborhood, while others, including previous NENA leadership, were more in favor of the unique gathering space.

Carlos Coto, a recently elected member of the NENA board, said that he wasn’t against having a good time, but that he felt the zoning in place did not support a tavern.

“While I understand these kinds of permits don’t create a precedent in theory, in reality, they do create a precedent,” Coto said. “Eventually, we’re going to have more taverns in residential areas, or attempt to have more taverns in residential areas.”

He suggested the City Council, instead of approving Franklin House’s request, modify code to allow for spaces like beer gardens with specific requirements and expectations.

Barney Southard, who lives a block away from Franklin House, said that an event space “didn’t fit our neighborhood.” A former bar owner, Southard said he knew first hand that sometimes intoxicated guests get loud and rowdy, which was inappropriate for a residential space.

Others argued that at Franklin House, noise has never been a problem. A man who lived next door to the property testified that he had never had a problem with noise. He and his wife planned to raise their baby, due in February, in that home, he said.

“We wouldn’t have made this decision if we thought that Franklin House was unsafe or even loud enough to wake a newborn baby, which, by the way, it isn’t,” he said.

Others argued in favor of the community the space created, especially as the COVID-19 meant most indoor gathering places were dangerous to visit.

“It was finally a place to sit, gather safely and meet your neighbors outside during the pandemic,” Doug Cole, who bought an adjacent property in July, told the council.

Members of the council were initially unsure of what to do with the property. Council Member Patrick Bageant moved to approve the rezone, arguing it was no more intrusive than his young neighbors roughhousing or nearby families hosting parties. He said he felt the comprehensive plan indicated the area was intended to have that kind of use in the future.

“This is a natural, organic expression of a combination of a business opportunity and the feel of the North End, he said. “It is the type of mixed-use that fits.”

Other members of the council didn’t necessarily agree, though. Council Member Holli Woodings proposed denying the project, while Council President Elaine Clegg asked if perhaps there was a way to continue working on the project to make it fit into code in a different way, potentially with other conditions. She wanted to consider mediation, but since no representative of the neighborhood association was present, she wasn’t sure who the applicant would meditate with.

Cody Riddle, planning manager with the city, said members of the city’s planning department could potentially come back with new conditions and revised findings, including potential language on a condition to go back to the neighborhood association for approval and ensure continued cooperation.

The council ultimately voted to pursue that third option, voting unanimously to send it to the city’s planners for a fresh look at what conditions could make the project workable for all involved. It will entail the potential for more comment for the public, she said.

As part of Clegg’s motion, the new hearing will be no later than Feb. 2, 2021. A specific date has not been set.