Coffee shop at Boise State displayed Thin Blue Line flags. An uproar ensued, then this

The closing of a coffee shop at Boise State University has caused an uproar on campus.

Since it arrived at the beginning of the fall semester, Big City Coffee and Cafe has faced scrutiny from students for displaying Thin Blue Line flags and voicing support for law enforcement. Such flags are often used to counter protest the Black Lives Matter movement.

Students also raised concerns after the coffee shop posted a screenshot on Facebook and Instagram of a student’s Snapchat post that decried the shop’s support of the “thin blue line.”

Now, Big City Coffee and Cafe, a locally owned business that has operated in downtown Boise since 2006, has closed the campus shop. It was located in the university’s Albertsons Library, where it had replaced a Starbucks there.

According to The Arbiter, Boise State’s student newspaper, the university announced the shop’s closure during a meeting Tuesday for the Inclusive Excellence Student Council meeting, a committee that’s a part of Boise State student government.

In the Facebook post, the coffee shop’s owner, Sarah Fendley, explained that her fiancee, Kevin Holtry, was shot five times by a fugitive while working as an officer with the Boise Police Department in 2016 and was paralyzed. The shooting also killed a Boise K-9 dog named Jardo.

“We are lucky to have such great police, fire and EMS in our community,” Fendley wrote. “I support them because they support us.”

In a statement released Wednesday evening, Boise State officials said that Big City Coffee was invited to the campus and opened for the fall semester. The university said students spoke out against the coffee shop’s messaging, and campus officials explained they could not violate the shop’s First Amendment rights.

According to the university, Big City Coffee asked to be let out of its contract with the university, and the university agreed..

“At no time did the administration at Boise State ask Big City Coffee to leave campus,” the statement said. “At no time did the administration ask Big City Coffee to compromise the owner’s First Amendment rights.

“Boise State was working with the owner to help find a successful resolution to the concerns regarding free speech on campus. Big City Coffee’s recent actions signal that the business has chosen to leave.”

A message left with Big City Coffee was not returned as of Thursday morning.

In its most recent Facebook post, Big City Coffee shared a YouTube clip of Holtry talking on 670 KBOI, a Boise talk radio station, where he shared his discontent over the matter with host Nate Shelman. Numerous comments on the Facebook post voice support for the business, while also condemning the “cancel culture” reportedly on display.

The post, apparently written by Fendley, thanks Holtry for speaking up and sharing his feelings.

“I love you and that doesn’t make me racist it makes me lucky,” the post says.