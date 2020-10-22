‘Always an unforgettable pillar.’ Former Boise police chief dies at 78

Former Boise Police Chief Larry Paulson.

Larry Paulson, a former Boise chief of police, died Wednesday. He was 78.

Paulson had been recovering from a broken ankle since the summer, Deputy Chief Ron Winegar said in an email to the Boise Police Department, and he fell down the stairs of his home. He was taken to Saint Alphonsus Hospital, where he later died with his wife, Kay, by his side.

He joined the police department in 1968 and was named chief of police in 1993. During his time as chief, Officer Mark Stall was killed in the line of duty, the first such death known in the history of the Boise Police Department.

“During our darkest days following the death of Officer Mark Stall, it was his strength that we leaned on while we all grieved,” Winegar wrote. “Chief Paulson will always be an unforgettable pillar of this department, and his loss is deeply felt.”

Paulson retired in 2000 after 31 years with the department. He remained involved in the community, including speaking at events honoring Stall’s life.

Mayor Lauren McLean offered condolences to his friends and family.

“He was respected by those he worked with and those he led,” she said in an emailed statement. “Those who served with him tell stories of his warmth, kindness, sincerity, and how deeply he cared for those around him. As Boise mourned the death of Officer Mark Stall, Chief Paulson showed us how to grieve and how to persevere. Boise will be using those lessons as we mourn him today.”

Information on a funeral will come in the next few days, a department spokesperson said. Boise Police Honor Guard will guard Paulson until interment and will provide escorts as necessary.

Paulson is survived by his wife, Kay, and his daughters Jodi, Kristi and Mindi.