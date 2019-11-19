Relief comes at last for motorists who use this busy stretch of a Boise road

A year after cones went up, Boise drivers on Cole Road have reason to celebrate: Construction is complete.

The Ada County Highway District widened Cole to two lanes in each direction between I-84 and Franklin Road and expanded the intersection at Cole and Franklin. It also added curbs, gutters, sidewalks and bike lanes.

The project was completed on Friday, Nov. 15, ACHD said Tuesday.

Members of the public overwhelmingly agreed that the road needed to be widened when surveyed in 2011 and generally liked the design of the project in public meetings held in 2015. While crews worked on the road, however, drivers endured lengthy backups, traffic shifts and several road closures.

“This is really two giant projects into one: the intersection and the roadway,” ACHD spokeswoman Natalie Shaver said in an email.

There was a month-long delay in the project caused by rain in the spring and utility problems, she said.

The project cost $9.5 million, including $8 million for construction, Shaver said.

ACHD is hosting a ribbon cutting to celebrate completion of the project at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, at Calvary Baptist Church, 911 S. Cole Road.